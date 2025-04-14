Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo Enters Presidential Race

Hong Joon-pyo, the former mayor of Daegu, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming South Korean presidential election. The election is scheduled for June 3 following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The impeachment was upheld on April 4, after Yoon's controversial martial law declaration in December. The country now gears up for a crucial election that could reshape its political landscape.

In his announcement, Hong stated on Facebook that he would participate in the primary elections of the conservative People Power Party, emphasizing his commitment to guiding South Korea through challenging times.

