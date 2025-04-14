Left Menu

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo Enters Presidential Race

Hong Joon-pyo, former mayor of Daegu, has declared his candidacy for the South Korean presidential election taking place on June 3. This follows the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. Hong plans to vie for the nomination in the conservative People Power Party's primary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:47 IST
Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo Enters Presidential Race
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Hong Joon-pyo, the former mayor of Daegu, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming South Korean presidential election. The election is scheduled for June 3 following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The impeachment was upheld on April 4, after Yoon's controversial martial law declaration in December. The country now gears up for a crucial election that could reshape its political landscape.

In his announcement, Hong stated on Facebook that he would participate in the primary elections of the conservative People Power Party, emphasizing his commitment to guiding South Korea through challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025