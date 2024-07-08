ECI Approves NCP-SP's Request for Voluntary Contributions Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

The Election Commission of India has granted approval to the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) to accept voluntary contributions from the public ahead of the Maharashtra State Assembly Elections.

The party had requested official recognition for this funding method, which was subsequently approved under Section 29 B and Section 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951. An 8-member delegation led by NCP-SP working President Supriya Sule met with the Commission at Nirvachan Sadan to discuss the matter.

Section 29B allows political parties to accept contributions from any person or company, barring government entities. The Election Commission also allocated the 'Tutari' symbol to the Sharad Pawar faction following a split in the party last year. NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar has rallied his party workers for the upcoming elections, emphasizing their potential to regain power in Maharashtra.

The NCP-SP maintained political influence as part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 8 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats. The 'Mahayuti' alliance faced setbacks, winning only 17 seats. (ANI)

