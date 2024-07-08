Left Menu

ECI Approves NCP-SP's Request for Voluntary Contributions Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

The Election Commission of India has authorized the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar to accept voluntary public contributions for the upcoming Maharashtra State Assembly Elections. NCP-SP made the request to boost their campaign funds. The decision was driven by a recent meeting led by party's working President Supriya Sule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:40 IST
ECI Approves NCP-SP's Request for Voluntary Contributions Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has granted approval to the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) to accept voluntary contributions from the public ahead of the Maharashtra State Assembly Elections.

The party had requested official recognition for this funding method, which was subsequently approved under Section 29 B and Section 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951. An 8-member delegation led by NCP-SP working President Supriya Sule met with the Commission at Nirvachan Sadan to discuss the matter.

Section 29B allows political parties to accept contributions from any person or company, barring government entities. The Election Commission also allocated the 'Tutari' symbol to the Sharad Pawar faction following a split in the party last year. NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar has rallied his party workers for the upcoming elections, emphasizing their potential to regain power in Maharashtra.

The NCP-SP maintained political influence as part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 8 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats. The 'Mahayuti' alliance faced setbacks, winning only 17 seats. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024