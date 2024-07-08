Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Commemorates YSR's Legacy on His 75th Birth Anniversary
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honored the 75th birth anniversary of former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy, condemning the current alliance government while praising YSR's legacy and his daughter YS Sharmila for standing by the people of Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the 75th birth anniversary celebration of former Chief Minister of the combined state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, on Monday. Reddy criticized the newly elected alliance government, remarking that the BJP stands for 'Babu, Jagan, and Pawan' in the state.
He commended Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief and YSR's daughter, YS Sharmila, stating that she is the sole leader standing with the people. 'YS Sharmila is the principal opposition in Andhra Pradesh. In this state, BJP means Babu, Jagan, and Pawan. Currently, only YS Sharmila is addressing public grievances,' he added.
CM Reddy emphasized the everlasting impact of YSR's welfare schemes and his familial bond with the poor. 'YSR's absence is palpable, and society will continue to discuss his contributions,' he said. Additionally, Reddy highlighted YSR's efforts to bring the Congress into power in Andhra, drawing parallels with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which bolstered the party's stature in Karnataka and Telangana.
