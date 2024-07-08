Tributes Flow on YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 75th Birth Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the 75th birth anniversary of the former CM of united Andhra Pradesh, saying his absence is clearly felt.

Speaking at an event organized in Vijayawada by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress, the Telangana CM acknowledged the societal discussions surrounding the void left by Rajasekhara Reddy.

Revanth Reddy labeled Rajasekhara Reddy as the architect of welfare schemes and stated that his memories are forever etched in the minds of the people.

He recounted YSR's 1,400 km padayatra from Chevella to Icchapuram, which facilitated the Congress party's rise to power in 2004, drawing parallels with Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra's impact in Karnataka and Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also asserted that YS Sharmila is the principal opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh, without naming those who he claims misuse YSR's legacy.

Earlier, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to his late father at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district, marking the occasion with a prayer meeting.

Sharmila, Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter, along with family members and Congress leaders, also paid homage at the former CM's grave.

