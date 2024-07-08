Left Menu

Tributes Flow on YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 75th Birth Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary. He emphasized the late CM's enduring influence and the societal void his absence has created. The commemoration also saw participation from other prominent political figures and family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:52 IST
Tributes Flow on YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 75th Birth Anniversary
YS Rajasekhara Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the 75th birth anniversary of the former CM of united Andhra Pradesh, saying his absence is clearly felt.

Speaking at an event organized in Vijayawada by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress, the Telangana CM acknowledged the societal discussions surrounding the void left by Rajasekhara Reddy.

Revanth Reddy labeled Rajasekhara Reddy as the architect of welfare schemes and stated that his memories are forever etched in the minds of the people.

He recounted YSR's 1,400 km padayatra from Chevella to Icchapuram, which facilitated the Congress party's rise to power in 2004, drawing parallels with Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra's impact in Karnataka and Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also asserted that YS Sharmila is the principal opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh, without naming those who he claims misuse YSR's legacy.

Earlier, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to his late father at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district, marking the occasion with a prayer meeting.

Sharmila, Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter, along with family members and Congress leaders, also paid homage at the former CM's grave.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024