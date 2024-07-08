Left Menu

Modi and Putin's Private Meeting Strengthens India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia for the first time since the Ukraine invasion to meet President Vladimir Putin at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. The meeting, described as a private engagement, aims to deepen India-Russia relations and discuss future partnerships in various sectors.

Updated: 08-07-2024 23:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict began, meeting with President Vladimir Putin at Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the meeting on social media, calling it a reunion of close friends and trusted partners.

During the visit, Modi expressed his gratitude to Putin for the warm welcome, looking forward to further discussions to deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

