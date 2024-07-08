Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe in Sandeshkhali Case, Rejects West Bengal Government Plea

The Supreme Court has dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, upheld the High Court's order and criticized the state police for inaction over months.

BJP leader Subhas Sarkar publicly condemned the Trinamool Congress for using state resources to protect individuals with alleged ties to corruption and mafia activities. 'The Supreme Court's decision is a win for the public and the victims,' Sarkar stated during his address to ANI.

Representing the West Bengal government, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that significant investigative work had been done, appealing against a blanket CBI direction. Despite these arguments, the Supreme Court stood firm, but noted that the ruling should not influence future legal proceedings or ongoing trials.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)