Left Menu

Orban Meets Xi Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Twist

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal, following a controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban's visit is part of a peace mission not backed by the European Commission or Ukraine, coinciding with Hungary's EU presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:38 IST
Orban Meets Xi Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Twist
Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal, marking an unexpected diplomatic move days after his controversial talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing is described by Orban as part of his self-initiated 'peace mission.'

Orban, who recently assumed Hungary's rotating presidency of the EU, has already discussed the Ukraine conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and been received by the Kremlin, actions that sparked significant backlash from European allies. Orban announced his visit to Beijing on his official X account, underscoring his critical stance on Western military aid to Ukraine.

China, maintaining close ties with Russia, is advocating for a peace plan it drafted with Brazil, encouraging equal participation from Ukraine and Russia in resolving the conflict. However, Ukraine seeks to gather international support for its own peace proposals, facing resistance from countries like China, which favor alternative solutions. The diplomatic engagements come ahead of a critical NATO summit focusing on further support for Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024