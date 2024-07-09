Orban Meets Xi Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Twist

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal, marking an unexpected diplomatic move days after his controversial talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing is described by Orban as part of his self-initiated 'peace mission.'

Orban, who recently assumed Hungary's rotating presidency of the EU, has already discussed the Ukraine conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and been received by the Kremlin, actions that sparked significant backlash from European allies. Orban announced his visit to Beijing on his official X account, underscoring his critical stance on Western military aid to Ukraine.

China, maintaining close ties with Russia, is advocating for a peace plan it drafted with Brazil, encouraging equal participation from Ukraine and Russia in resolving the conflict. However, Ukraine seeks to gather international support for its own peace proposals, facing resistance from countries like China, which favor alternative solutions. The diplomatic engagements come ahead of a critical NATO summit focusing on further support for Ukraine.

