NATO Spending and China's Threats: Speaker Mike Johnson's Foreign Policy Vision

In his first major foreign policy speech as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson praised NATO but urged for increased defense spending by its members. He also emphasized the threat posed by China and outlined plans for legislative measures to counteract it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:03 IST
Mike Johnson

In a significant foreign policy address, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson lauded NATO's contributions to global peace while urging member nations to fulfill their defense spending commitments of at least 2% of GDP.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Johnson emphasized, "We celebrate NATO's peace and prosperity but believe more must be done." He maintained a firm stance on China, labeling it the "single greatest threat" and detailing plans for legislation aimed at countering China's influence operational tactics.

Johnson, a known ally of former President Donald Trump, also highlighted the contentious issue of defense spending among NATO members. He underscored Trump's criticism of Europe's reliance on U.S. protection and noted increased funding requests for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently reported that over 20 NATO members will meet their defense spending targets this year.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

