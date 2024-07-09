NATO Spending and China's Threats: Speaker Mike Johnson's Foreign Policy Vision

In a significant foreign policy address, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson lauded NATO's contributions to global peace while urging member nations to fulfill their defense spending commitments of at least 2% of GDP.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Johnson emphasized, "We celebrate NATO's peace and prosperity but believe more must be done." He maintained a firm stance on China, labeling it the "single greatest threat" and detailing plans for legislation aimed at countering China's influence operational tactics.

Johnson, a known ally of former President Donald Trump, also highlighted the contentious issue of defense spending among NATO members. He underscored Trump's criticism of Europe's reliance on U.S. protection and noted increased funding requests for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently reported that over 20 NATO members will meet their defense spending targets this year.

