Growing Democrat Voices Urge Biden to End Re-election Bid
Several Democratic representatives have publicly called on President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign, citing his debate performance against Donald Trump and concerns about his electability. They argue that Biden's continuation could risk the Democratic party's chances in the forthcoming election and urge new leadership.
Amid rising concerns within the Democratic party, a number of lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign following a lackluster debate performance against Republican challenger Donald Trump. Prominent voices among these include Representatives Adam Smith, Lloyd Doggett, and Raul Grijalva, who have publicly voiced their unease with Biden's candidacy.
Smith expressed that the President's debate performance was "alarming" and has failed to address critical concerns. Doggett underscored Biden's unfavorable polling against Trump and anticipated momentum from the debate that did not materialize.
Other representatives, including Moulton, Quigley, and Craig, echoed similar sentiments, questioning Biden's ability to secure victory in the upcoming elections, and urging for new Democratic leadership to step in.
