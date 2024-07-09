NATO Leaders Convene in Washington Amidst Ukraine Support and U.S. Political Uncertainty
NATO's 32 member countries meet in Washington with Ukraine support on the agenda. U.S. President Joe Biden is under scrutiny following a weak debate performance. Key leaders like Ukraine's Zelenskiy and UK's Starmer will attend. The meeting holds significant implications for future foreign policy directions.
Leaders of NATO's 32 member countries are gathering in Washington this week for a pivotal summit of the transatlantic security alliance. The agenda is topped by continued military and financial support for Ukraine. However, much of the focus will be on U.S. President Joe Biden, who faces internal calls to halt his re-election campaign following a lackluster debate performance last month against former President Donald Trump.
Biden's struggle in the debate has led to questions about his capacity to govern for another term, influencing the future of Washington's foreign policy. During the summit, Biden will engage with key figures like British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Among the notable attendees are French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Each leader is facing unique domestic and international pressures, adding layers of complexity to the summit discussions.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)