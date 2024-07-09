Congressional Progressive Caucus Wavers on Biden’s 2024 Bid Amid Internal Discussions
The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, is carefully considering the growing calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. Jayapal emphasized the focus on defeating Donald Trump and highlighted Biden and Kamala Harris's remarkable accomplishments.
The influential Congressional Progressive Caucus is addressing internal concerns surrounding President Joe Biden's bid for re-election, according to Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal. Growing calls from Democrats for Biden to step down have prompted in-depth discussions within the caucus.
Jayapal noted the ongoing conversations among Democratic members and constituents aimed at determining the best path forward. As the Caucus Chair, she is gathering insights from representatives across diverse states and districts.
Emphasizing the objectives of the Democratic party, Jayapal criticized Donald Trump for his misleading statements and harsh rhetoric. She stressed that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have achieved significant milestones and reiterated her priority to focus on defeating Trump in the upcoming elections.
