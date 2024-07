Canada: An Outlier in NATO Military Spending

Canada has emerged as a notable outlier among the 32-member NATO alliance, a major American media outlet, Politico, reported on Monday, just ahead of a crucial NATO summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Despite being one of NATO's 12 founding members, Canada has fallen behind in meeting domestic military spending goals and funding new equipment, with no plans to address these issues. This has led to increased frustration among NATO allies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently in Washington, DC for the summit, aims to reaffirm Canada's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security amidst growing concerns over Russian aggression.

