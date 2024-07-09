Jalandhar West Bypoll: A Crucial Test for CM Bhagwant Mann

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly segment in Punjab on Wednesday is being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has pulled out all the stops to register a win after the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered electoral fight, with the AAP, Congress and BJP vying to outdo each other in the reserve constituency.

The Jalandhar West assembly seat fell vacant after Sheetal Angural resigned as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator. Fifteen candidates are in the fray for the by-election while there are a total of 1.72 lakh voters who are eligible to cast their votes. The votes will be counted on July 13.

The ruling AAP has fielded Mohinder Bhagat, who is the son of former minister and former BJP MLA Bhagat Chunni Lal. Bhagat had joined the AAP after quitting the BJP last year. Bhagat, who belongs to the Bhagat community, had unsuccessfully contested from this seat in 2017 and 2022 assembly elections on BJP tickets.

He faces stiff competition from Congress's Surinder Kaur, a prominent Dalit leader of the Ravidassia community, and Sheetal Angural, who switched to BJP in March after winning the 2022 Punjab assembly polls on an AAP ticket. Although Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) initially fielded Surjit Kaur, the party later withdrew its support.

Mann, who led the AAP campaign, emphasized the achievements of his government. Mann's campaign involved extensive public meetings and roadshows, showcasing works like free electricity and mohalla clinics. According to Mann, the victory is crucial for AAP as the party managed to win only three of 13 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)