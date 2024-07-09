Left Menu

France's Political Turmoil: Left-Wing Bloc's Historic Win but No Majority

French political leaders are facing uncertainty following the left-wing bloc's victory in the legislative election but failing to secure a majority. The New Popular Front (NFP) won most seats but lacks clear leadership and consensus on governance. President Emmanuel Macron's centrists came second, adding to the complexity of forming a stable government.

Updated: 09-07-2024 13:09 IST
French political leaders from the left-wing bloc that emerged victorious in Sunday's legislative election have asserted their intention to govern according to their high-spending programme, despite lacking a majority.

The unexpected outcome has thrown France into political uncertainty ahead of the Paris Olympics, with no clear path to a stable government. The New Popular Front (NFP) won the most seats in the National Assembly but fell short by about 100 seats needed for an absolute majority. President Emmanuel Macron's centrists came second, followed by the far-right National Rally in third place.

NFP leaders have held several closed-door meetings since the election results, discussing who should be prime minister and how to govern without a majority. Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the hard-left France Unbowed, insists that the NFP should fully implement its programme, rejecting any coalition with parties outside the NFP. Meanwhile, centrists argue that the NFP must seek support from other parliamentary blocs to form a broader coalition, emphasizing shared republican values and excluding far-left elements like Melenchon.

