Trump Administration's Potential Re-engagement With North Korea Amid SMA Talks

Fred Fleitz, a former Trump security adviser, predicts that if Donald Trump is re-elected, the U.S. and South Korea will reach an agreement on the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) concerning the cost of U.S. troops stationed in the country. Fleitz also anticipates Trump will prioritize re-engaging North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasizing dialogue amid increasing threats from North Korea and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:42 IST
Fred Fleitz, a senior official from the Trump administration, has stated that South Korea and the United States will likely reach a cost-sharing agreement for U.S. troops in the country if Donald Trump is re-elected President. According to Fleitz, Trump, who had previously accused Seoul of 'free-riding' on U.S. military might, will now focus his attention on re-engaging North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The allies are currently negotiating a new agreement, known as the 12th Special Measures Agreement (SMA), to take effect in 2026. South Korean media reports suggest an agreement could be reached before the next U.S. presidential election in November. Fleitz noted that while Trump would pressure European allies to increase their defense spending, South Korea would not face similar pressures due to heightened threats from North Korea and China.

During his visit to Seoul, Fleitz, who is also vice chair at the America First Policy Institute, expressed that Trump would likely aim for another meeting with Kim Jong Un. Fleitz added that future talks must ensure North Korea ceases its weapon supplies to Russia and that dialogue with Japan and South Korea, and probably Taiwan, would precede any North Korean engagement. Previous Trump-Kim meetings resulted in high-profile images but little progress on denuclearization.

