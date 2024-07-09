Modi Urges Putin for Peace Amid Ukraine Conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the casualties of innocent children in conflicts, particularly following Ukraine's claim of a deadly missile strike on Kyiv's main children's hospital.

During their conversation, Modi emphasized that a resolution to the war in Ukraine should come through dialogues and not battlefield confrontations.

In response, Russia has maintained its stance of denying any involvement in the attack on the children's hospital in Ukraine's capital.

