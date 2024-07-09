Modi Urges Putin for Peace Amid Ukraine Conflict
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin the profound sadness over innocent victims in war, especially children. He stressed that the solution to the conflict in Ukraine lies in dialogue and not on the battlefield. Russia denies attacking the children's hospital in Kyiv.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:33 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the casualties of innocent children in conflicts, particularly following Ukraine's claim of a deadly missile strike on Kyiv's main children's hospital.
During their conversation, Modi emphasized that a resolution to the war in Ukraine should come through dialogues and not battlefield confrontations.
In response, Russia has maintained its stance of denying any involvement in the attack on the children's hospital in Ukraine's capital.
