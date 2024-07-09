Paris Prosecutor Probes Allegations Against Marine Le Pen
French prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into potential illicit financing of Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign. The probe involves allegations of financial impropriety including accepting a loan, misappropriation of property, fraud, and forgery. The investigation was initiated following a report by the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing.
- Country:
- France
French prosecutors have initiated a preliminary investigation into the potential illicit financing of Marine Le Pen's campaign during the 2022 presidential election. This probe, launched last week, includes allegations of financial impropriety such as accepting a financial loan, misappropriation of property, fraud, and forgery.
The Paris prosecutor's office, speaking to The Associated Press, indicated that the judicial inquiry began on July 2 but refrained from providing further details.
The investigation was triggered by a 2023 report from the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing, which monitors candidates' expenses during elections. Reports suggest Le Pen may not be the only candidate under scrutiny.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)