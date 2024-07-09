Left Menu

Modi Urges Battlefield Resolution Through Peace Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, stressing that battlefield solutions are ineffective and peace talks cannot succeed amidst violence. Modi assured India's commitment to peace and condemned the bombing of a Ukrainian children's hospital.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:03 IST
Delivering an unambiguous message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and that peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns, and bullets.

In his televised opening remarks at the Kremlin summit with Putin, Modi, referencing the bombing of a children's hospital in Ukraine, described the deaths of innocent children as heart-wrenching and painful.

The Indian prime minister assured the international community of India's commitment to peace and stated that the conflict must be resolved through talks. "For a bright future of the new generation, peace is essential. A solution is not possible on the battlefield. Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns, and bullets," he emphasized.

