Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Speak on Democratic Values in Maharashtra
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the Maharashtra legislature on July 11, focusing on the enhancement of democratic values and ethics. Invited by the presiding officers, Dhankhar has been vocal about strict adherence to democratic principles, often critiquing disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.
Dhankhar, who also chairs the Rajya Sabha, was invited by the presiding officers of both the legislative assembly and the council to deliver his address to the members.
Known for his strict stance on maintaining democratic values and parliamentary traditions, Dhankhar has been vocal against the growing disruptions in legislative proceedings. His visit follows multiple confrontations with Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge and a recent opposition walkout during the prime minister's reply to the President's address.
Dhankhar criticized the walkout as a significant affront to the Constitution and voiced his displeasure when Kharge entered the Well of the House, protesting with slogans.
