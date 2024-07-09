Trump's VP Pick: The Top Contenders Revealed

With the Republican National Convention looming, Donald Trump is poised to announce his vice-presidential pick. The announcement is likely to come just before or during the convention starting on July 15. Trump's shortlist includes politicians like Doug Burgum, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Tim Scott, Elise Stefanik, Tom Cotton, Glenn Youngkin, and Byron Donalds.

Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, has gained favor due to his business background. Rubio, a Florida senator, could attract Hispanic voters, while Vance, an Ohio senator, has shifted from critic to defender of Trump. South Carolina's Tim Scott, a Black senator, could bring diversity to the ticket.

Other names on the list include representative Elise Stefanik, known for her loyalty and rising star status, Senator Tom Cotton for his military and legal background, Governor Glenn Youngkin for his appeal to moderate voters, and Representative Byron Donalds from Florida, who has shown interest in the role. Each contender brings a unique set of attributes to Trump's campaign strategy.

