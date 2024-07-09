Left Menu

Trump's VP Pick: The Top Contenders Revealed

Donald Trump is preparing to announce his vice-presidential pick. The list is narrowed down to several prominent figures, including Doug Burgum, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Tim Scott, Elise Stefanik, Tom Cotton, Glenn Youngkin, and Byron Donalds. The choice comes amidst considerations of political strategy and potential voter appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:41 IST
Trump's VP Pick: The Top Contenders Revealed
Donald Trump

With the Republican National Convention looming, Donald Trump is poised to announce his vice-presidential pick. The announcement is likely to come just before or during the convention starting on July 15. Trump's shortlist includes politicians like Doug Burgum, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Tim Scott, Elise Stefanik, Tom Cotton, Glenn Youngkin, and Byron Donalds.

Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, has gained favor due to his business background. Rubio, a Florida senator, could attract Hispanic voters, while Vance, an Ohio senator, has shifted from critic to defender of Trump. South Carolina's Tim Scott, a Black senator, could bring diversity to the ticket.

Other names on the list include representative Elise Stefanik, known for her loyalty and rising star status, Senator Tom Cotton for his military and legal background, Governor Glenn Youngkin for his appeal to moderate voters, and Representative Byron Donalds from Florida, who has shown interest in the role. Each contender brings a unique set of attributes to Trump's campaign strategy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024