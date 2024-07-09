Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets BRS Over Unemployment Issue

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of provoking youth for political mileage on the unemployment issue. He challenged BRS leaders to support their demands by fasting and alleged collusion with coaching centers. Reddy also highlighted the Congress's commitment to conducting competitive exams and criticized the previous BRS government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:11 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets BRS Over Unemployment Issue
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BRS of using the youth for political gain by stirring up the unemployment issue.

Addressing Congress activists in Mahabubnagar, Reddy claimed BRS leaders had urged poor and backward communities to fast over unemployment. He challenged BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and senior MLA T Harish Rao to fast indefinitely in support of postponing Group services exams.

The CM accused the 'coaching centre mafia' of fomenting protests for financial gain and criticized the previous BRS government's mismanagement of competitive exams. He promised that his administration would hold proper exams and provide jobs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024