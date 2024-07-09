Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets BRS Over Unemployment Issue

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BRS of using the youth for political gain by stirring up the unemployment issue.

Addressing Congress activists in Mahabubnagar, Reddy claimed BRS leaders had urged poor and backward communities to fast over unemployment. He challenged BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and senior MLA T Harish Rao to fast indefinitely in support of postponing Group services exams.

The CM accused the 'coaching centre mafia' of fomenting protests for financial gain and criticized the previous BRS government's mismanagement of competitive exams. He promised that his administration would hold proper exams and provide jobs.

