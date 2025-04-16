Transformative Internship: GNC's 'All Play No Work' Empowers Youth

In a groundbreaking move, GNC, a leader in nutritional supplements, has introduced a 45-day summer internship titled 'All Play No Work'. This innovative program targets India's youth, aiming to inspire and equip them for a fitness-oriented lifestyle. The initiative blends education with wellness, providing a fully sponsored residency-style experience for selected participants.

GNC India's Managing Director, Ashutosh Taparia, articulated the company's vision to make fitness an aspirational and practical pursuit for young people. With guidance from certified nutritionists and elite fitness trainers, the program promises a comprehensive transformation, complete with meals, accommodation, and GNC supplements.

CEO Balaji Uppala highlighted the program's inclusive and transformative nature, designed to support students at the start of their wellness paths. Accepting applicants from recognized universities, the internship opens doors for youth to engage in a healthier lifestyle, regardless of previous fitness experience.

