Kiren Rijiju Vows Robust Funding for Arunachal Pradesh Welfare Schemes

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured ample central funding for Arunachal Pradesh's welfare schemes. Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting, he declared various new initiatives, including upgrading community playgrounds and schools. Rijiju highlighted ministry efforts to deliver projects in sports, health, and youth skill development.

Rijiju emphasized the creation of 'hunar huts' for tribal communities and the establishment of centers for women's empowerment. He also committed to aiding the state in obtaining funds from other ministries, citing the Frontier Highway as a key project already in the tendering phase.

Addressing concerns over mega dams, Rijiju assured that projects would account for local interests and environmental considerations. He also announced Rs 35 crore financial assistance for ongoing projects and prioritized restoring roads and bridges damaged by landslides.

