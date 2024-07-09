Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Vows Robust Funding for Arunachal Pradesh Welfare Schemes

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the central government will provide ample funds for welfare schemes in Arunachal Pradesh. He announced several new initiatives, including the upgradation of playgrounds and schools, skill development for youth, and establishment of 'hunar huts'. Efforts to restore damaged infrastructure and support mega projects like the Frontier Highway are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:16 IST
Kiren Rijiju Vows Robust Funding for Arunachal Pradesh Welfare Schemes
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured ample central funding for Arunachal Pradesh's welfare schemes. Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting, he declared various new initiatives, including upgrading community playgrounds and schools. Rijiju highlighted ministry efforts to deliver projects in sports, health, and youth skill development.

Rijiju emphasized the creation of 'hunar huts' for tribal communities and the establishment of centers for women's empowerment. He also committed to aiding the state in obtaining funds from other ministries, citing the Frontier Highway as a key project already in the tendering phase.

Addressing concerns over mega dams, Rijiju assured that projects would account for local interests and environmental considerations. He also announced Rs 35 crore financial assistance for ongoing projects and prioritized restoring roads and bridges damaged by landslides.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024