Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed Haryana BJP President as Party Aims for Third Term

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday congratulated BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on his new role as the party's state unit president, expressing confidence in the party's prospects to return to power for the third consecutive term.

Badoli, a prominent Brahmin face and Rai Assembly segment MLA from Sonipat, replaced Saini as BJP's state chief. Saini had held both roles since becoming chief minister earlier this year, following the replacement of Manohar Lal Khattar, who now serves as a Union minister, by Saini in March.

Badoli, who entered the Haryana Assembly in 2019, vowed to serve with dedication and honesty. Party leaders, including newly appointed Haryana affairs in-charge Satish Poonia and others, also extended their congratulations, emphasizing faith in his ability to lead the BJP to another victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

