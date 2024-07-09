Modi’s Diplomatic Tightrope: Condemning Child Casualties Amid Russia-India Summit

During a summit in Moscow, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the deaths of innocent children following a deadly attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv. Modi's comments were an implicit rebuke directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, turning the event's focus towards humanitarian concerns amidst conflict.

Winding up his two-day visit, Modi and Putin highlighted nine sectors for enhanced cooperation, including nuclear energy and medicine. They also set an ambitious goal to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. However, Modi's televised critique stood out as he conveyed the pain of losing innocent lives, particularly children.

Despite India's purchase of discounted Russian oil amid Western sanctions, Modi emphasized the need for peaceful resolutions through dialogue rather than conflict. This visit marks an intricate diplomatic balancing act for India, positioning itself as both a close ally to Russia and a voice advocating for peace and humanitarian considerations.

