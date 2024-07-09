Left Menu

Modi’s Diplomatic Tightrope: Condemning Child Casualties Amid Russia-India Summit

During a visit to Moscow, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the deaths of innocent children in a recent attack on a Ukrainian hospital. Modi used this occasion to implicitly rebuke President Putin while reaffirming India’s strategic partnership with Russia and their plans for future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:09 IST
Modi’s Diplomatic Tightrope: Condemning Child Casualties Amid Russia-India Summit
Narendra Modi

During a summit in Moscow, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the deaths of innocent children following a deadly attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv. Modi's comments were an implicit rebuke directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, turning the event's focus towards humanitarian concerns amidst conflict.

Winding up his two-day visit, Modi and Putin highlighted nine sectors for enhanced cooperation, including nuclear energy and medicine. They also set an ambitious goal to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. However, Modi's televised critique stood out as he conveyed the pain of losing innocent lives, particularly children.

Despite India's purchase of discounted Russian oil amid Western sanctions, Modi emphasized the need for peaceful resolutions through dialogue rather than conflict. This visit marks an intricate diplomatic balancing act for India, positioning itself as both a close ally to Russia and a voice advocating for peace and humanitarian considerations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024