Keir Starmer Pledges 2.5% GDP Defense Spending Amid Strategic Review
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to increasing defense spending to 2.5% of the GDP within the government's fiscal rules. Labour plans to review the country's defense strategy. The announcement came as Starmer prepared for a NATO summit in Washington after a landslide election victory.
United Kingdom
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed on Tuesday his commitment to increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, stating this would align with his government's fiscal rules following a comprehensive review of defense strategy.
"I am committed to that 2.5% within our fiscal rules, but that strategic review needs to come first," declared Starmer, highlighting Labour's plan to evaluate Britain's defense capabilities.
Starmer, who has recently assumed office after a sweeping election victory by his Labour Party, made these remarks before departing for a NATO summit in Washington.
