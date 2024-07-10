India's Diplomatic Leverage: Can Modi Persuade Putin to End the Ukraine War?
The White House believes India's close relationship with Russia offers Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ability to persuade President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. This statement comes after Modi expressed deep anguish over the deaths of innocent children following a deadly strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.
India's strategic ties with Russia place Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a unique position to encourage President Vladimir Putin to cease his aggressive actions in Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
Jean-Pierre's comments followed Modi's expression of sorrow over the tragic deaths of children, expressing his pain and horror a day after a bombing hit a children's hospital in Kyiv.
The latest developments underscore India's potential role in influencing global peace and stability amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
