Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Leverage: Can Modi Persuade Putin to End the Ukraine War?

The White House believes India's close relationship with Russia offers Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ability to persuade President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. This statement comes after Modi expressed deep anguish over the deaths of innocent children following a deadly strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:04 IST
India's Diplomatic Leverage: Can Modi Persuade Putin to End the Ukraine War?
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • United States

India's strategic ties with Russia place Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a unique position to encourage President Vladimir Putin to cease his aggressive actions in Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre's comments followed Modi's expression of sorrow over the tragic deaths of children, expressing his pain and horror a day after a bombing hit a children's hospital in Kyiv.

The latest developments underscore India's potential role in influencing global peace and stability amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024