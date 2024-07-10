India's Diplomatic Leverage: Can Modi Persuade Putin to End the Ukraine War?

India's strategic ties with Russia place Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a unique position to encourage President Vladimir Putin to cease his aggressive actions in Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre's comments followed Modi's expression of sorrow over the tragic deaths of children, expressing his pain and horror a day after a bombing hit a children's hospital in Kyiv.

The latest developments underscore India's potential role in influencing global peace and stability amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

