By-Elections Kickoff in Himachal Pradesh and Across Seven States

Polling began early morning in the assembly segments of Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra within Himachal Pradesh, as well as in 10 other constituencies across seven states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Hoshiyar Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dehra, cast his vote early, setting off the day's proceedings. Seats in three Himachal Pradesh constituencies were vacated after independent MLAs joined the BJP. The Dehra seat witnesses a stiff competition with BJP's Singh, INC's Kamlesh, and several independent candidates in the fray.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, expressed optimism for a BJP sweep in the by-elections. Thakur criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukkhu for allegedly delaying the by-polls to exert undue influence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)