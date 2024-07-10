Left Menu

By-Elections Kickoff in Himachal Pradesh and Across Seven States

Polling has commenced for three key assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh, amid by-elections across seven Indian states. Key candidates from the BJP, INC, and independents are competing. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed confidence in a BJP victory while criticizing the timing of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:08 IST
By-Elections Kickoff in Himachal Pradesh and Across Seven States
Hoshiyar Singh, BJP candidate from Dehra assembly constituency (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling began early morning in the assembly segments of Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra within Himachal Pradesh, as well as in 10 other constituencies across seven states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Hoshiyar Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dehra, cast his vote early, setting off the day's proceedings. Seats in three Himachal Pradesh constituencies were vacated after independent MLAs joined the BJP. The Dehra seat witnesses a stiff competition with BJP's Singh, INC's Kamlesh, and several independent candidates in the fray.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, expressed optimism for a BJP sweep in the by-elections. Thakur criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukkhu for allegedly delaying the by-polls to exert undue influence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024