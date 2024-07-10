Supreme Court to Review Thackeray Faction's Plea Against Shinde's Recognition as 'Real' Shiv Sena

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing a plea from the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena bloc as the 'real political party' after its split in June 2022.

The Speaker had also dismissed disqualification petitions submitted by the Thackeray faction against CM Shinde and supporting MLAs.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was petitioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing UBT leader Sunil Prabhu, to schedule a hearing. The CJI suggested circulating an e-mail for this purpose.

Earlier, on January 22, the Supreme Court issued notices to the CM and other lawmakers following Prabhu's plea.

The Thackeray faction accuses Shinde of 'unconstitutionally usurping power' and leading an 'unconstitutional government.' On January 10, Speaker Narwekar rejected Thackeray's plea to disqualify 16 ruling camp MLAs, maintaining that none should be disqualified as the majority represented the party's will.

The plea asserts the Speaker's decisions reward defectors instead of punishing defection.

