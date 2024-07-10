Karnataka BJP to Stage Mega Protest Over MUDA Scam

The Karnataka BJP will hold a 'mega' protest in Mysuru on July 12 over alleged fraudulent land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which includes plots allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. BJP President B Y Vijayendra demanded the CM's resignation and a CBI probe into the incident.

Protesters are calling for the withdrawal of illegally distributed sites and the allocation of these plots to the poor. Allegations state that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in a high-value area in Mysuru as opposed to her original lower-value land, acquired by MUDA.

The BJP asserts that 14 plots, worth around Rs 63-64 crore, were improperly given to Parvathi under a controversial 50:50 ratio scheme. Vijayendra accused the CM of misleading the public and violating rules, stating that the land acquisition should have only allowed for two smaller plots.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)