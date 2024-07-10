Zelenskiy's Crucial U.S. Visit Amid Political Uncertainty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to strengthen ties with lawmakers who are set to vote on future aid for Ukraine. He also expressed gratitude for the $175 billion already authorized since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

During his Washington visit, in conjunction with this week's NATO summit, Zelenskiy is anticipated to meet with key Senate and House leaders as well as relevant defense, spending, diplomacy, and national security committees. 'It's an incredibly important mission and we've got to stand by Ukraine,' Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner told Reuters.

The visit occurs amid significant uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election, where incumbent Democrat Joe Biden, an advocate for Ukraine aid, faces former Republican President Donald Trump, a skeptic. Biden's inconsistent debate performance on June 27 and low public approval have sparked doubts about his re-election prospects.

Some congressional Democrats have suggested Biden should step aside for another candidate. Reuters disclosed last month that two Trump advisers proposed a plan for ending Russia's war in Ukraine, contingent on Trump winning the November 5 election, which includes pressuring Kyiv into peace talks by withholding U.S. military support.

In Congress, Trump's close allies have consistently voted against aiding Zelenskiy's government, though Democrats and internationally focused Republicans have approved the $175 billion in assistance. CONTINUED AID IN DOUBT

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, reversed his stance in April, allowing a House vote on Biden's $61 billion aid request for Ukraine. Despite previously opposing extra funding, Johnson's pivot secured House approval of the spending package. However, Trump's party is unlikely to sanction more aid if it gains control of Congress and the White House.

Johnson acknowledged Russia poses a broader threat than just to Ukraine, emphasizing this during his national security address. 'People understand that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) would not stop if he took Kyiv. He's a ruthless dictator in my view,' Johnson stated.

