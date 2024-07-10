Kapil Sibal Criticizes Rajya Sabha Operations and Government Actions

In a recent press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed grave concerns regarding the conduct of the Upper House by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Sibal alleged that the frequent interruptions by the chairman during members' speeches are unprecedented in any parliamentary system globally.

Sibal also took the opportunity to criticize the government over multiple issues, including the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that the promises made during the demonetization announcement in 2016, which claimed that terrorism in Kashmir would be curtailed, have not been fulfilled. His remarks came in the wake of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh seeking breach of privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly making derogatory comments about former Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari.

Moreover, Sibal criticized the ongoing economic situation and brought attention to a media report alleging that BJP-linked politicians are purchasing land in Ayodhya, benefiting from stagnant circle rates that disadvantage farmers. He accused the BJP of utilizing the Ayodhya temple issue for both political and economic gain.

