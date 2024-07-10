Security Forces Continue Manhunt in Kathua Ambush Aftermath

Security forces have detained 24 individuals for questioning as they continue the hunt for terrorists behind the ambush that killed five army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The extensive search operation, conducted by the army and police, is ongoing amid intermittent heavy rains in dense forests spanning multiple districts, including Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah.

Officials reported that the terrorists responsible for the ambush are believed to be hiding in forested areas. Fresh search efforts have been launched in areas including Lala Chack, Manjakote, and Surankote. Advanced surveillance techniques and special forces have been deployed to support the operations. The National Investigation Agency is also assisting in the probe.

