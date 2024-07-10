Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-In Texas, 1.7 million customers without power after Hurricane Beryl

More than 1.7 million homes and businesses in Texas were still without power on Wednesday morning after Hurricane Beryl slammed through the region, according to data from PowerOutage.us. This was down from a peak of close to 2.7 million homes and businesses without power in the state on Monday.

Bird flu response in Michigan sparks COVID-era worry on farms

Some dairy farmers are resisting Michigan's nation-leading efforts to stop the spread of bird flu for fear their incomes will suffer from added costs and hurt rural America. The government's restrictions, which include tracking who comes and goes from farms, are rekindling unwanted memories of COVID-19 in Martin and other small towns in central Michigan.

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' jurors to hear opening statements

Nearly three years after the on-set death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico prosecutors prepared to make opening statements on the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin in a shooting that shocked Hollywood. A New Mexico jury of 12 and four alternates -- 11 women and five men chosen Tuesday -- will hear prosecutors on Wednesday outline arguments that Baldwin disregarded safety during filming of the low-budget movie before pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal, cocking it and pulling the trigger as they set up a camera shot on a set southwest of Santa Fe.

US sets final rule to boost resilience of federal projects to flooding

The United States finalized a rule on Wednesday to boost the resilience of federal buildings and projects against flooding, a move intended to help save taxpayers money as climate change exacerbates damage from high waters. WHAT IS THE STANDARD?

Trump steps up attacks on Harris, stays silent on running mate pick

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ratcheted up his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally near Miami on Tuesday, trying to discredit her as the Democratic Party tussles over whether President Joe Biden should remain in the race. Speaking at his golf club in Doral, Florida, Trump stayed mum on his planned choice for his running mate, although he name-checked Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who was in attendance and is a leading contender for the role, multiple times.

US House to vote on Trump-backed bill targeting non-citizen voting

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on Wednesday on a bill banning non-citizens from voting in federal elections, a rare practice that is already illegal, fueled by Donald Trump's false claims about election fraud. Less than four months before Trump's Nov. 5 election showdown with Democratic President Joe Biden, House Republican leaders including Speaker Mike Johnson are backing the measure based on claims that people who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally could cast ballots in this year's presidential and congressional elections.

Biden, NATO members poised to unveil new Ukraine aid at summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of other NATO member states are poised to unveil new aid for war-ravaged Ukraine as they gather for their annual summit in Washington on Wednesday. Biden, 81, who has for 13 days faced questions about his fitness for office after fumbling a June 27 debate, hopes the international event will help him stage a comeback of sorts, surrounded by allied leaders he has spent his three years in office cultivating.

Zelenskiy returns to Washington, to say thanks, build relationships

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinskiy returns to the U.S. capitol on Wednesday to cement relationships with lawmakers who will vote on future aid for his country, and thank them for $175 billion already approved since Russia invaded in February 2022. Zelenskiy, who is in Washington for this week's NATO summit, is expected to meet with the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives and some of the committees involved in defense, spending, diplomacy and national security.

Biden meets union leaders as Democrats' calls to exit race continue

U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail on Wednesday, rallying the key constituency of labor leaders, as some fellow Democrats continue to urge him not to run again. For the past 13 days, the 81-year-old Biden has been working to stem defections from Democratic lawmakers, donors and other allies worried he might lose to Republican Donald Trump, 78, after Biden's halting June 27 debate performance.

Montana to ask state top court to overturn landmark climate ruling

Montana's top court is set to hear the state's appeal of a landmark ruling holding that it was violating the rights of young people to a clean and healthful environment by barring regulators from considering the impacts on climate change when approving fossil fuel projects. The Republican-led state will urge the Montana Supreme Court to conclude that the lawsuit by 16 young people should never have gone to trial in the first place because they lack legal standing to challenge a restriction on agencies' ability to consider the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

