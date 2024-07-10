Political Uproar in Maharashtra Assembly Over Supplementary Demands

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Wednesday accused the Maharashtra government of deliberately creating chaos in the state assembly to ensure the passage of supplementary demands amounting to Rs 94,000 crore without any debate.

According to Patil, the government's supplementary demands, added to the budget of over Rs 6 lakh crore, will lead to economic instability. He addressed reporters expressing his concerns over the government's tactics to avoid discussions on these demands.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented these supplementary demands, amounting to Rs 94,889.46 crore, seeking additional funds beyond the initial budgetary allocations. The state legislature witnessed turmoil following the opposition's boycott of the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on the Maratha reservation issue. This resulted in the adjournment of both the legislative assembly and the council for Wednesday.

In the Lower House, presiding officer Sanjay Shirsat expedited the day's proceedings, including the passage of supplementary and budgetary demands, an appropriation bill, and a tax-related amendment bill.

Patil claimed that the government feared the opposition would obstruct the supplementary demands, despite having a majority of 206 MLAs. He accused the treasury benches of causing a ruckus to force an adjournment, leading to an additional financial burden on the public.

Patil also pointed to the mismanagement in handling the all-party meeting on the Maratha quota, which was boycotted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s members. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was criticized for not taking all parties into confidence.

The timing of the meeting, just days before the deadline set by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for the government to respond to the community's demands, including an OBC quota, added to the controversy. Last month, OBC quota activists went on hunger strikes demanding the withdrawal of a draft notification related to Kunbi certificates for Marathas.

The issue of reservations remains contentious within the government, with state Congress president Nana Patole accusing the administration of lacking unanimity and using political maneuvers to deflect responsibility.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)