Kapil Sibal's Scathing Remarks on Rajya Sabha's Functioning and Government Actions

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for frequently interrupting members during speeches. He also hit out at PM Modi and the government over recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the economic situation, and a report on land purchases in Ayodhya by BJP-linked politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:08 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for frequently interrupting members during their speeches. Sibal expressed concerns about the manner in which the Upper House is being conducted.

In a press conference, Sibal took aim at the government over various issues, including recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and a media report on BJP-linked politicians buying land in Ayodhya. His comments follow Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's call for breach of privilege proceedings against PM Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against former Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari.

Sibal also questioned the effectiveness of demonetization and Article 370 abrogation in curbing violence in Kashmir. He criticized the government for profiting politically and economically from the Ayodhya temple situation. He urged the government to provide answers about their actions and the national economic policies.

