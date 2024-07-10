Tense By-Election in Bihar: Voter Turnout and Violence Mark the Day
The Rupauli assembly by-poll in Bihar witnessed more than 57 per cent voter turnout, a slight decrease from the previous elections. A mob attack on the police led to two injuries. With 11 candidates contesting, JD(U) and RJD are notable contenders. Votes will be counted on July 13.
- Country:
- India
More than 57 per cent of over three lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-poll for the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar, marred by an attack on a police party that left two officials injured on Wednesday.
Polling started at 7 am and continued until 6 pm in Purnea district's Rupauli seat. The by-poll followed the resignation of former MLA Bima Bharti, who left JD(U) to contest Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket after losing the parliamentary election.
The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 57.25 per cent, down from the 61.19 per cent in the 2020 assembly polls. In Purnea, a mob clashed with police at a polling booth in Bhawanipur block, injuring a sub-inspector and a constable. Local police are working to identify the attackers. Altogether, 11 candidates, including JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal and independent Shankar Singh, are vying for the seat, with vote counting set for July 13.
