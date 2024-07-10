Left Menu

Tense By-Election in Bihar: Voter Turnout and Violence Mark the Day

The Rupauli assembly by-poll in Bihar witnessed more than 57 per cent voter turnout, a slight decrease from the previous elections. A mob attack on the police led to two injuries. With 11 candidates contesting, JD(U) and RJD are notable contenders. Votes will be counted on July 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:33 IST
Tense By-Election in Bihar: Voter Turnout and Violence Mark the Day
  • Country:
  • India

More than 57 per cent of over three lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-poll for the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar, marred by an attack on a police party that left two officials injured on Wednesday.

Polling started at 7 am and continued until 6 pm in Purnea district's Rupauli seat. The by-poll followed the resignation of former MLA Bima Bharti, who left JD(U) to contest Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket after losing the parliamentary election.

The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 57.25 per cent, down from the 61.19 per cent in the 2020 assembly polls. In Purnea, a mob clashed with police at a polling booth in Bhawanipur block, injuring a sub-inspector and a constable. Local police are working to identify the attackers. Altogether, 11 candidates, including JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal and independent Shankar Singh, are vying for the seat, with vote counting set for July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024