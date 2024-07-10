Venezuela's Defining Election: Will Maduro Stay or Go?

Venezuela's government is facing its most difficult electoral test in decades during the July 28 presidential election. This vote could either extend President Nicolas Maduro's power for another six years or dismantle the socialist policies that initially helped combat poverty but have driven the country into an economic crisis due to prolonged mismanagement.

Opposition politicians, who have long boycotted elections over claims of rigging, are now uniting to challenge the government at the ballot box as Maduro's popularity wanes. Millions turning out for opposition primaries and large rallies suggest significant support for the Unitary Platform coalition, yet they face hurdles such as restricted campaigning and government control over the election process. Many also doubt that the votes will be counted fairly.

Recent European Union observers noted that past regional elections were the fairest in two decades, but pro-government candidates still had advantages like state funding and preferential access to resources. With the ruling party maintaining tight control through the National Electoral Council and coercive tactics at polling places, the integrity of the vote remains in question. The outcome is uncertain, with opposition leaders hoping a decisive vote against Maduro could force a significant shift, depending on international pressures and possible concessions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)