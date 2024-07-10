Left Menu

Sikkim Assembly Unified: Lone Opposition MLA Joins Ruling SKM

Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the only opposition member from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). With this move, the SKM now holds all 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The shift was attributed to public favor and the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

In a significant political development, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the lone MLA from the Sikkim Democratic Front, has officially joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Lamtha cited overwhelming public support for the SKM under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as a primary reason for his decision.

With Lamtha's inclusion, the SKM now controls all 32 seats in the Sikkim Assembly, effectively eliminating opposition in the legislative body. 'I consulted my constituents and they suggested joining SKM, given the mood and momentum,' Lamtha told reporters.

Chief Minister Tamang welcomed Lamtha, praising his commitment to addressing constituency concerns. Lamtha's move had been anticipated since the election results on June 2, where he defeated senior SKM leader Kunga Nima Lepcha by 1,314 votes.

