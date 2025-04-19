Left Menu

Top Stories: Delhi Building Collapse, JEE Results, and Political Developments

The latest news highlights include a tragic building collapse in Delhi, outstanding JEE (Main) results, and significant political discussions. Eleven people died in a building collapse, 24 candidates achieved a perfect JEE score, and the Congress strategized over ED charges against the Gandhis. Other notable events pertain to international relations, law, and political statements.

A multi-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar, resulting in 11 fatalities and 11 injuries. Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse as rescue operations continue.

The second edition of JEE (Main) saw 24 candidates achieving a perfect score of 100, as announced by the National Testing Agency. Additionally, 110 cases of unfair means were detected during the examination.

Political developments include the Congress party strategizing over Enforcement Directorate charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, addressing alleged money laundering. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized the Supreme Court's legislative role in a statement drawing attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

