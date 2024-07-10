Zelenskiy Meets Dutch PM at NATO Summit to Discuss Defense Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy highlighted that their discussion primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, meeting the nation's defense requirements, and furthering defense cooperation efforts.

Additionally, the leaders deliberated on the planning and training of Ukrainian pilots, an essential aspect of Ukraine's military readiness.

