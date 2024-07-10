Left Menu

Zelenskiy Meets Dutch PM at NATO Summit to Discuss Defense Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the NATO summit in Washington. The discussions centered on enhancing Ukraine's air defenses, addressing defense needs, advancing defense cooperation, and planning the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy highlighted that their discussion primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, meeting the nation's defense requirements, and furthering defense cooperation efforts.

Additionally, the leaders deliberated on the planning and training of Ukrainian pilots, an essential aspect of Ukraine's military readiness.

