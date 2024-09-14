Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Governance in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party has openly criticized the Modi government for its governance in Jammu and Kashmir, questioning when full statehood will be restored to the region. During a rally in the Doda district, Prime Minister Modi was met with these pressing questions from Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh highlighted that since the fall of the PDP-BJP government in 2018, the region has been administered by the central government. He accused the BJP-RSS of turning it into a bureaucratic fiefdom and pointed out that the local population has been denied avenues to express their grievances.

In addition to governance issues, Ramesh drew attention to the increasing number of terrorist attacks and drug smuggling activities. He noted that despite the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has surged, with significant incidents reported in various districts. The Congress leader also criticized the government's handling of the Kashmiri Pandit community and highlighted the region's declining economic situation.

