Assam Congress Initiates Disciplinary Actions Against Senior Members

The Assam Congress on Saturday took decisive steps against alleged anti-party activities by issuing show cause notices to five senior members, including three MLAs and the women's wing president.

The disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the Assam Congress has provided seven days for the accused members to respond, according to a press statement. MLAs Abdur Rashid Mondol, Rekibuddin Ahmed, and Bharat Chandra Narah are among those notified.

The committee also implicated State Mahila Congress chief Mira Barthakur and Hailakandi District Congress Committee President Samsuddin Barlaskar. Discussions with grassroots party workers and leaders, yielding 56 complaints, led to the investigation. DAC consulted with AICC's Jitendra Singh and state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah to ensure an impartial report. Members speaking against the party in media and social platforms were also flagged. Final recommendations will be sent to AICC shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)