Left Menu

Assam Congress Initiates Disciplinary Actions Against Senior Members

The Assam Congress has issued show cause notices to five senior members, including three MLAs and its women wing president, for anti-party activities during the last Lok Sabha elections. The party's disciplinary action committee has asked for replies within seven days, following extensive consultations and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:55 IST
Assam Congress Initiates Disciplinary Actions Against Senior Members
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Congress on Saturday took decisive steps against alleged anti-party activities by issuing show cause notices to five senior members, including three MLAs and the women's wing president.

The disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the Assam Congress has provided seven days for the accused members to respond, according to a press statement. MLAs Abdur Rashid Mondol, Rekibuddin Ahmed, and Bharat Chandra Narah are among those notified.

The committee also implicated State Mahila Congress chief Mira Barthakur and Hailakandi District Congress Committee President Samsuddin Barlaskar. Discussions with grassroots party workers and leaders, yielding 56 complaints, led to the investigation. DAC consulted with AICC's Jitendra Singh and state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah to ensure an impartial report. Members speaking against the party in media and social platforms were also flagged. Final recommendations will be sent to AICC shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024