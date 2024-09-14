Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: BJP MLA Munirathna Detained Over Harassment and Bribery Allegations

BJP MLA Munirathna has been detained in connection with two FIRs alleging harassment, threats, and casteist abuse. The state BJP has issued a show-cause notice. Complaints against him include demands for bribes and physical assault. Munirathna denies the accusations, claiming they are politically motivated conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:14 IST
BJP MLA Munirathna was detained on Saturday over two FIRs citing harassment, threats, and casteist abuse, police confirmed.

Filed at Vyalikaval police station, the cases allege Munirathna demanded bribes and threatened contractors. Police said he was detained in Kolar and brought to Bengaluru for formal arrest.

The state BJP has issued a show-cause notice, demanding Munirathna's clarification within five days. Complaints include physical assault and casteist abuse. Munirathna, denying the charges, claims political conspiracies are targeting him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

