Kejriwal Visits Hanuman Temple After Release from Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following his release from Tihar Jail, paid a visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.
Accompanied by his wife Sunita and senior AAP leaders, Kejriwal meditated and participated in various rituals. The temple's Mahant welcomed the group, and Kejriwal later shared a video of his visit on social media, expressing gratitude for divine blessings in his fight against injustice.
Kejriwal's release, granted by the Supreme Court, comes after five months of incarceration on the Delhi excise policy case and represents a significant boost for the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of key state elections.
