Kejriwal Gears Up for Haryana Assembly Polls Post-Bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fresh from his release from Tihar Jail, swiftly pivoted to election strategy by convening a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to discuss the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5.

In a significant move, the AAP has opted to contest the polls independently after alliance discussions with the Congress fell through. The meeting, attended by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and other prominent AAP leaders, aimed at formulating detailed campaign plans.

Highlighting the agenda, AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak emphasized that the Haryana elections would be vigorously contested, especially in light of Kejriwal's bail granting a renewed surge of enthusiasm among party workers. The AAP is set to launch an extensive campaign across all Assembly constituencies.

