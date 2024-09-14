Left Menu

Kejriwal Gears Up for Haryana Assembly Polls Post-Bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after his release from Tihar Jail, held a strategic meeting with AAP leaders regarding the upcoming October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. The AAP has decided to contest the elections alone following failed alliance talks with the Congress. A detailed campaign plan was formulated during the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fresh from his release from Tihar Jail, swiftly pivoted to election strategy by convening a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to discuss the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5.

In a significant move, the AAP has opted to contest the polls independently after alliance discussions with the Congress fell through. The meeting, attended by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and other prominent AAP leaders, aimed at formulating detailed campaign plans.

Highlighting the agenda, AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak emphasized that the Haryana elections would be vigorously contested, especially in light of Kejriwal's bail granting a renewed surge of enthusiasm among party workers. The AAP is set to launch an extensive campaign across all Assembly constituencies.

