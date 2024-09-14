Rao Narbir Singh Re-Enters Electoral Battle for Badshahpur
Rao Narbir Singh, representing the BJP, is campaigning for the Badshahpur seat in Haryana. During his rallies, Singh labeled the election a crusade for development and constituency pride. He highlighted his previous tenure's achievements and vowed unprecedented development if elected. Haryana Assembly elections are on October 5, with results on October 8.
Rao Narbir Singh, the BJP's candidate from Badshahpur, has re-entered the electoral fray, emphasizing the pride and development of his constituency.
Addressing rallies in Dundahera, Noble Enclave, Carterpuri, Choma, Bajgheda, Sarai Alaverdi, and Sector 31, Singh declared the election a 'dharm yuddh' (crusade).
As a former minister, Singh pointed to the development achieved during his 2014-2019 tenure and promised even greater progress over the next five years if elected. Haryana Assembly elections are set for October 5, with results announced on October 8.
