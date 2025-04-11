Banas Dairy's Impact: Transforming Lives and Boosting Development in Kashi

The transformative influence of Banas Dairy in Kashi was emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, as he acknowledged the dairy's role in enhancing the lives and aspirations of thousands of families. During his visit to Varanasi, Modi inaugurated several development projects, asserting that these efforts have empowered many local women to prosper.

Highlighting India's status as the world's largest milk producer, Modi attributed this achievement to ongoing efforts in the dairy sector over the past decade. He emphasized initiatives like linking farmers to credit facilities, providing livestock vaccination, and reviving cooperative societies as pivotal steps in advancing the sector nationally and locally.

Beyond the dairy sector, the Prime Minister underscored strides in healthcare, noting the Ayushman Bharat scheme's vital role in providing free medical treatment to the needy. Infrastructure improvements, Modi said, have been crucial in transforming Varanasi's connectivity, making essential services more accessible and improving the quality of life across the region.

