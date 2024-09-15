Maharashtra Legislative Leader Accuses CM of Spreading Fake News to Fuel Religious Discord

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of fabricating narratives to stir religious discord by spreading fake news.

Thorat's accusations emerged after Shinde claimed the Congress-led Karnataka government was trying to ban Ganesh festival celebrations.

Shinde also mentioned that while his government faced criticism over the collapse of a Shivaji Maharaj statue, the opposition remained silent about Karnataka police's actions involving a Ganesh idol. These comments spark further debate as videos of the incident surfaced on social media.

Thorat has asserted that Shinde and Fadnavis are running 'fake news factories' following previous protests against an imagined statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding reservations.

Thorat warned that the people of Maharashtra would see through these fabricated narratives and that such tactics would ultimately lead to the downfall of the current government.

