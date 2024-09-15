Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP
The Congress party will release its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections within two days. Senior leader Bharat Singh Solanki criticized BJP's failed promises and expressed confidence in the Congress-NC alliance's potential to form a government. He emphasized working on peace, prosperity, and normalcy.
The Congress party is poised to release its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections within two days, according to senior leader Bharat Singh Solanki, who also criticized the BJP's ''hollow'' poll promises.
Solanki expressed confidence that the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance would come to power, calling out the BJP for failing to eliminate terrorism, address the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, and create local employment opportunities.
The Congress' manifesto promises to ensure peace, prosperity, and development, aiming to fulfill all commitments, unlike BJP's ''jumlas.'' Jammu and Kashmir's elections, split across three phases, are under national and international scrutiny.
